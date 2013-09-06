Penny Stocks Active Momentum - National Penn Bancshares(NASDAQ:NPBC), Entropic Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENTR), Sonus Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONS), XOMA Corp(NASDAQ: XOMA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: National Penn Bancshares(NASDAQ:NPBC), Entropic Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENTR), Sonus Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONS), XOMA Corp(NASDAQ: XOMA).



National Penn Bancshares(NASDAQ:NPBC) ended higher +0.68% and complete the day at $10.36. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.05. After opening at $10.32, the stock hit as high as $10.37. However, it traded between $8.37 and $11.40 over the last twelve months.



National Penn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for National Penn Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to residents and businesses primarily in eastern and central Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, and other checking and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits



For How Long NPBC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Entropic Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENTR) closed yesterday at $4.34, a +1.04% increase. Around 1.04 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 878,676 shares. The company is now valued at around $395.05 million.



Entropic Communications, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions to enable home entertainment. Its products include integrated circuits and software as a platform to enable delivery of multiple streams of high-definition (HD) video and other multimedia content into and throughout the home, and which process those video streams for display on HDTVs and other devices



For How Long ENTR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sonus Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONS) moved +2.59 percent higher at $3.56 and traded between $3.48 and $3.57 after opening the day at $3.48. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.71%, which stands at 5.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 109.41%.



Sonus Networks, Inc. provides networked solutions for communications service providers and enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its solutions address the need to link and leverage multivendor, multiprotocol communications systems and applications across customers networks



For How Long SONS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



XOMA Corp(NASDAQ: XOMA) shares fall, losing -1.08percent to close at $4.59. The stock is up around 299.13% this year and 299.13% for the last 12 months. Around 1.03 million shares changed hands yesterday.



XOMA Corporation discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ACEON, an angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor.



Will XOMA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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