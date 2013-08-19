Penny Stocks Active Momentum: Oryon Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ORYN), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU), SABMiller Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY), Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Oryon Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ORYN), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU), SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY), Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC)



Oryon Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ORYN) opened its shares at the price of $0.09 for the day. Its closing price was $0.110. The company traded with the total volume of 504,761.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 53,813.00 shares.



Oryon Technologies, Inc. (ORYN), formerly Oryon Holdings, Inc., is a developer and manufacturer of next-generation electroluminescent (EL) lighting technology.



Can Investors Bet on ORYN after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU) close at $2.95 with the total traded volume of 74,584.00 million shares, and average volume of 78,033.00 shares . The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.82 - $3.89, while its day lowest price was $2.80 and it hit its day highest price at $2.95.



Blue Earth, Inc., is engaged in a mergers and acquisition in the clean-tech industry. The Company primary focus is acquiring companies and technologies that serve the energy efficiency services and renewable energy market sectors.



Is BBLU a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY) started its trading session with the price of $48.70 and closed at $48.60 by scoring -0.76%. SBMRY’s stocks traded with total volume of 13,855.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 118,649.00 shares. The beta of SBMRY stands at 1.10. Day range of the stock was $48.36 -$48.78.



SABMiller plc is a holding company which has brewing and beverage interests across six continents. The Company is engaged in manufacture, distribution and sale of beverages.



Has SBMRY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) ended its day with the gain of +11.36% and closed at the price of $0.04 after opening at $0.04. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 725,000.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 780,603.00 shares.



Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. provides coal transformation services. The Company owns a patented process technology to design and build plants which convert coal into a cleaner burning fuel source.



Will CCTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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