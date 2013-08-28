Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII).



Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) ended lower -25.86% and complete the day at $0.215. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.62 million. After opening at $0.27, the stock hit as high as $0.27. However, it traded between $0.06 and $0.60 over the last twelve months.



Patriot Coal Corporation (Patriot) is a producer of thermal coal in the eastern United States, with operations and coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions.



Has PCXCQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) closed yesterday at $65.08, a 0.73% decrease. Around 902,556 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 492,083 shares. The company is now valued at around $224.54 billion.



Roche Holding AG is a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics holding company. It belongs to the Roche Group that operates through subsidiaries and associated companies around the world. It discovers, develops and provides diagnostic and therapeutic products and services from early detection and prevention of diseases to diagnosis, treatment and treatment monitoring.



Has RHHBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC) moved +6.85 percent higher at $0.390 and traded between $0.38 and $0.42 after opening the day at $0.39. Its performance over the last five days remained 10.92%, which stands at 9.86% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 18.18%.



Pershing Gold Corporation, formerly Sagebrush Gold Ltd., is an exploration-stage gold and minerals exploration company focused on searching for gold and other mineral resources and seeking out exploration and development targets.



For How Long PGLC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII) shares rose, gaining +16.67 percent to close at $0.0525. The stock is down around -47.5% this year and -47.5% for the last 12 months. Around 12.03 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 20.45 million shares.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events



Why Should Investors Buy XUII After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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