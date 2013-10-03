Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY).



Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC) ended lower -0.27% and complete the day at $0.370. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.10 million. After opening at $0.37, the stock hit as high as $0.38. However, it traded between $0.31 and $0.62 over the last twelve months.



Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties, which consists of approximately 1,100 unpatented mining claims, 120 millsite claims, and leased and subleased private lands covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada



Has PGLC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.(OTCMKTS:OSGIQ) closed yesterday at $1.83, a +10.91% increase. Around 364,925 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 243,245 shares. The company is now valued at around $56.23 million.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. Its customers include independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and the U.S. and international government entities



For How Long OSGIQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV) moved +5.04 percent higher at $1.46 and traded between $1.37 and $1.48 after opening the day at $1.38.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



For How Long NVIV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares fall, losing -1.45 percent to close at $27.27. The stock is down around -12.23% this year and 1.19% for the last 12 months. Around 53,575 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 56,287 shares.



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines.



Will FANUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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