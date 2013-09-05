Penny Stocks Active Momentum: Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS: PVSP), Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ECOB), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY), ANYTHING TECH MEDIA

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS: PVSP) Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ECOB) United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY) ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS: EXMT).



Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS: PVSP) showed no change, closed at $0.0034 on a traded volume of 10.56 million shares, in comparison to 8.49 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 41.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.54 Million and its total outstanding shares are 746.90 million.



Can Investors Bet on PVSP after this News update? Find Out Here



Pervasip Corp. provides voice and video telephone services through cloud-connected devices worldwide.



Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ECOB) plunged -3.48% and closed at $0.0222 on a traded volume of 3.95 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.65 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -9.02%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.02 and $0.02.



Will ECOB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Eco Building Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of wood coatings for framing lumber and other wood products used in the construction of single-family homes and multi-story buildings.



United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY) jumped 1.07% and closed at $31.74. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.38%. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.02 and $35.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.76. Its introductory price for the day was $31.35, with the overall traded volume of 33.089 shares.



Will UOVEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



United Overseas Bank Limited provides various banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment offers deposits, loans, investments, credit and debit cards, and insurance products for individuals and small enterprises



ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS: EXMT) jumped 72.73% to close at $00.0019 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 39.19 million shares, in comparison to 8.20 million shares of average trading volume.



Will EXMT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Anything Technologies Media, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a multi-media digital applications, production, and marketing company.



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