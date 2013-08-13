Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Santa Fe Petroleum Inc(OTCBB:SFPI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Santa Fe Petroleum Inc(OTCBB:SFPI)



Seven Arts Entertainment Inc(OTCMKTS:SAPX) ended higher +30.77% and complete the day at $0.0034. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 75.13 million. After opening at $0.0027, the stock hit as high as $0.0038. However, it traded between $0.0017 and $122.15 over the last twelve months.

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. is a motion picture production and distribution company engaged in developing, financing, producing and licensing theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets and for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including DVD, home video, pay-per-view, and free television.



For How Long SAPX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) closed yesterday at $0.0040, a +11.11% increase. Around 102.71 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 53.07 million shares. The company is now valued at around $3.96 million.

Minerco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a progress developer, producer and provider of clean, renewabl OTCBB:SFPI e energy solutions in Latin America. The Company participates in and invests in development projects with other companies in clean, renewable energy projects. As of July 31, 2012, the Company had two subsidiaries, Minerco Honduras and Level 5 Beverage Company, Inc.



For How Long MINE Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) moved -4.83 percent lower at $0.138 and traded between $0.14 and $0.16 after opening the day at $0.14. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.38%, which stands at -21.14% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -34.29%.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After the Recent Fall?Just Go Here and Find Out



Santa Fe Petroleum Inc(OTCBB:SFPI) shares rose, gaining +14.29 percent to close at $0.160. The stock is down around -92.16% this year and -92.73% for the last 12 months. Around 1.73 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1,216 shares.

Santa Fe Petroleum, Inc., formerly Baby All Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company has rights, title and interest in and to the design patent application and all intellectual property rights for an infant medicine dispenser



Why Should Investors Buy SFPI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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