Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Skyline Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:SKLN), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HUWHY), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Skyline Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:SKLN), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HUWHY), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY).



Skyline Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:SKLN) ended higher +16.67% and complete the day at $0.280. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.12 million. After opening at $0.24, the stock hit as high as $0.30. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.31 over the last twelve months.



Skyline Medical Inc., formerly BioDrain Medical, Inc., is an early stage medical device company. The Company owns patent rights to its products and will distribute its products to medical facilities where bodily and irrigation fluids produced during surgical procedures must be contained, measured, documented, and disposed.



For How Long SKLN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC) closed yesterday at $0.0937, a +17.13% increase. Around 1.16 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 635,803shares. The company is now valued at around $7.69 million.



Terra Tech Corp., formerly Private Secretary, Inc., through its subsidiary GrowOp Technology Ltd. (GrowOp Technology) specializes in controlled agricultural technologies. The company integrates breed hydroponic equipment with technology to create solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture



For How Long TRTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HUWHY) moved -0.26 percent higher at $23.36 and traded between $23.03 and $23.36 after opening the day at $23.17. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.59%, which stands at 4.29% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 10.29%.



Hutchison Whampoa Limited is an investment holding company. Its operations consist of six core businesses: ports and related services, property and hotels, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications. It is a container terminal operator, holding interests in approximately 50 ports in 26 countries.



Why Should Investors Buy HUWHY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares rose, gaining +0.79 percent to close at $25.43. The stock is down around -18.15% this year and -7.66% for the last 12 months. Around 56,439 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 198,776 shares.



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines



Why Should Investors Buy FANUY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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