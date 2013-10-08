Penny Stocks Active Momentum - STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), American Eagle Energy Corp(OTCBB:AMZG), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD (OTCMKTS:TOELY), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), American Eagle Energy Corp(OTCBB:AMZG), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD (OTCMKTS:TOELY), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY).



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) ended higher +4.47% and complete the day at $1.56. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 45,088. After opening at $1.51, the stock hit as high as $1.62. However, it traded between $0.19 and $2.30 over the last twelve months.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



For How Long SBOTF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



American Eagle Energy Corp(OTCBB:AMZG) closed yesterday at $1.92, a -0.52% decrease. Around 304,049 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 208,155 shares. The company is now valued at around $105.76 million.



American Eagle Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Spyglass property covering an area of approximately 7,623 net acres located in Divide County, North Dakota; and the West Spyglass Prospect that covers approximately 4,555 net acres located in Sheridan County, Montana.



Has AMZG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD (OTCMKTS:TOELY) moved +1.41 percent higher at $13.69and traded between $13.30 and $13.82 after opening the day at $13.30. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.79%, which stands at 27.59% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 20.19%.



Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor production equipment (SPE), flat panel display (FPD), and photovoltaic cell (PV) production equipment in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



For How Long TOELY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY) shares rose, gaining +15.91 percent to close at $0.0051. The stock is up around 750% this year and 466.67% for the last 12 months. Around 36.65 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 66.76 million shares.



3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States



Why Should Investors Buy TDEY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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