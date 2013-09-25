Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY), DAIWA SECURITIES ADR(OTCMKTS:DSEEY), Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY), DAIWA SECURITIES ADR(OTCMKTS:DSEEY), Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF).



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP) ended higher +4.80% and complete the day at $0.645. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 412,215. After opening at $0.60, the stock hit as high as $0.66. However, it traded between $0.32 and $2.53 over the last twelve months.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States. The company offers Fanapt (iloperidone), an atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia



For How Long TTNP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY) closed yesterday at $33.46, a +1.53% increase. Around 35,389 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 239,839 shares. The company is now valued at around $79.14 billion.



SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



For How Long SFTBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DAIWA SECURITIES ADR(OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Trade closed at $9.36 and traded between $9.25 and $9.38 after opening the day at $9.25. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.63%, which stands at 12.23% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 68.65%.



Daiwa Securities Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker dealer in Japan and internationally. It offers brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale



What DSEEY Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF) shares rose, gaining +7.39 percent to close at $0.465. The stock is up around 10.74% this year and 10.74% for the last 12 months. Around 956,514 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 509,271 shares.



Sino Agro Food, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consulting, engineering, and technology based company in the agriculture and aquaculture sectors. The company develops, produces, and distributes organic agriculture and aquaculture produce and products.



Why Should Investors Buy SIAF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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