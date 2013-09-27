Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), Amarium Technologies Inc,(OTCMKTS:AMMG), Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), Amarium Technologies Inc,(OTCMKTS:AMMG), Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY).



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) ended lower -7.89% and complete the day at $0.875. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 897,043. After opening at $0.96, the stock hit as high as $0.97. However, it traded between $0.17 and $1.50 over the last twelve months.



Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands



Has VPCO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG) closed yesterday at $0.544, a +3.82% increase. Around 793,979 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 576,537 shares. The company is now valued at around $271.34 million.



Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China. It offers EdgeForce security platforms that are designed to provide protection against destructive attacks by providing firewall, Web filtering, virus screening, spam filtering, intrusion prevention, and VPN technologies in one platform.



For How Long AMMG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM) moved +30.00 percent higher at $0.0013 and traded between $0.0012 and $0.0017 after opening the day at $0.0013. Its performance over the last five days remained -23.53%, which stands at -56.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -99.71%.



Urban Ag Corp. provides hazardous material abatement and environment remediation services in the United States.



For How Long AQUM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares fall, losing -3.20 percent to close at $13.63. The stock is up around 19.67% this year and 19.88% for the last 12 months. Around 674,093 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 70,165 shares.



Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment (SPE), flat panel display (FPD), and photovoltaic cell (PV) production equipment to semiconductor and liquid crystal display (LCD) panel manufacturers primarily in the United States



Will TOELY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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