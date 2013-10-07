Penny Stocks Active Momentum - Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), Nokian Renkaat Oyj (Finland)(OTCMKTS:NKRKY), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), Nokian Renkaat Oyj (Finland)(OTCMKTS:NKRKY), AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD).



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) ended higher +0.04% and complete the day at $25.75. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 416,951. After opening at $25.70, the stock hit as high as $25.87. However, it traded between $23.24 and $29.00 over the last twelve months.



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide. It offers car insurance, home insurance, general liability insurance, life and critical illness insurance, savings and investments, pensions and retirement planning, and other products



For How Long ZURVY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII) closed yesterday at $0.0099, a -1.00% decrease. Around 6.79 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.93 million shares. The company is now valued at around $779,900 million.



Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company owns a 75% interest in approximately 2600 acres with 59 wells in Wagoner and Tulsa Counties, Oklahoma.



Has PEII Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Nokian Renkaat Oyj (Finland)(OTCMKTS:NKRKY) moved -7.05 percent lower at $23.74and traded between $23.58 and $23.82 after opening the day at $23.82. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.3%, which stands at -0.42% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 17.82%.



Nokian Tyres plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures summer and winter tires for passenger cars and vans, and special tires for heavy machinery. The company offers steering axle tires, drive axle tires, and trailer tires for trucks and buses; heavy tires for forestry machinery.



Why Should Investors Buy NKRKY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD) shares fall, losing -7.28 percent to close at $0.0140. The stock is up around 1650% this year and 833.33% for the last 12 months. Around 7.46 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 19.96 million shares.



WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services. The company provides wireless network solutions through Wi-Gate series access points for applications in the areas of ISP hot zone coverage



Will ACYD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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