Penny Stocks Alert - American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Websafety Inc(OTCMKTS:WBSI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Websafety Inc(OTCMKTS:WBSI).



American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN) ended lower -12.00% and complete the day at $0.242. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 591,302. After opening at $0.27, the stock hit as high as $0.27. However, it traded between $0.20 and $2.00 over the last twelve months.



American Graphite Technologies Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite related mineral properties primarily in the United States



Has AGIN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) closed yesterday at $12.99, a +0.23% increase. Around 134,863 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 373,398 shares. The company is now valued at around $57.79 billion.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers.



For How Long DTEGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) moved -2.24 percent lower at $0.126 and traded between $0.13 and $0.13 after opening the day at $0.13. Its performance over the last five days remained -12.76%, which stands at -15.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 242.82%.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement, which helps in maintaining normal cholesterol levels and supports normal cardiovascular function; Cinnergen, a liquid whole food nutritional supplement that provides nutrients to help the body process glucose; Cinnsational, a liquid nutritional supplement, which helps the body to combat symptoms associated with alcohol sensitivity, including nausea, fatigue, and headaches



Why Should Investors Buy NVLX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Websafety Inc(OTCMKTS:WBSI) Trade close at $0.0028. The stock is up around 47.37% this year and -39.13% for the last 12 months. Around 17.63 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 4.82 million shares.



Websafety, Inc. focuses on marketing, selling, and distributing various Internet software applications and services for cell phones worldwide. Its software applications allow parents or other caregivers to monitor and be notified of occurrences of predator advances, cyber bullying, and pornography received on cell phones.



Can WBSI Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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