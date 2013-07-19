Penny Stocks Alert- Anglo American Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), Biostem US Corp(OTCMKTS:HAIR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), Biostem US Corp(OTCMKTS:HAIR)



Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY) ended its day with the gain of +2.23% and closed at the price of $10.55 after opening at $10.31. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 198,331 shares, as compared to its average volume of 167,348.00 shares. Anglo American plc (Anglo American) is a mining company, focusing on platinum group metals, diamonds, copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical and thermal coal.



For How Long AAUKY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 1,977,654 shares, as compared to its average volume of 409,628.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.23 for the day and its closing price was $0.224 after declining -2.61% for the day. Alpha Bank SA is a Greece-based banking institution. It has six business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other.



Why Should Investors Buy ALBKY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) traded with volume of 427,943 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 113,717.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $25.39 and closed at $25.35 by scoring +1.00%. Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines.



Will FANUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Biostem US Corp(OTCMKTS:HAIR) stock traded with total volume of 1,579,471 shares, while the average trading volume remained 226,560.00 shares. HAIR started its trading session with the price of $0.16 and closed at $0.105 after declining -44.74%. Biostem US Corp is engaged primarily in the hair transplantation business using the biostem method. During the fiscal year ended February 29, 2012 (fiscal 2012), the Company provided medical procedures indirectly, including hair transplants, through a network of medical providers, performing the medical procedures on their patients,



Will HAIR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/