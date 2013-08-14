Penny Stocks Alert- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB:SOULD), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCBB:SANB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB:SOULD), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCBB:SANB)



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) opened its shares at the price of $0.14 for the day. Its closing price was $0.138 after declining -0.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.20M shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.52M shares. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.



For How Long APDN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB:SOULD) percentage change decline -37.50% to close at $2.00 with the total traded volume of 258,747.00 shares, less than average volume of 497,983.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.48 - $4.89, while its day lowest price was $1.80and it hit its day highest price at $3.30. Soul and Vibe Interactive, Inc. is a video and computer games company. The Company develops, publishes and digitally distributes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.



Has SOULD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 40.57M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 1.19M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0014- $0.028 while its day lowest price was $0.0024 and it hit its day highest price at $0.00119. EAPH total market capitalization is $ 1.09M shares. Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly LAM Industries, Inc, develops, markets and licenses wound healing and transdermally delivered drugs, therapeutic preparations and cosmetics for the prescription, over-the-counter and cosmetic markets, using its L.A.M.



Can Investors Bet on EAPH after this News update?Find out in this Research Report



Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCBB:SANB) started its trading session with the price of $0.2155 and closed at $0.220. SANB stocks traded with total volume of 1.55M shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.25M shares. Day range of the stock was $0.13-$0.235. Sanborn Resources, Ltd., formerly Universal Tech Corp., is a development-stage company. Its activities during the development-stage include organizing the business and raising capital. As of December 31, 2012, the Company investigated alternative business opportunities.



For How Long SANB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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