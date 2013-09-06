Penny Stocks Alert - Ares Capital Corporation(NASDAQ:ARCC), BioScrip Inc(NASDAQ:BIOS), OmniVision Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:OVTI), TASER International, Inc.(NASDAQ:TASR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ares Capital Corporation(NASDAQ:ARCC), BioScrip Inc(NASDAQ:BIOS), OmniVision Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:OVTI), TASER International, Inc.(NASDAQ:TASR).



Ares Capital Corporation(NASDAQ:ARCC) ended lower -0.23% and complete the day at $17.55. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.10 million. After opening at $17.51, the stock hit as high as $17.66. However, it traded between $16.03 and $18.67 over the last twelve months.



Ares Capital Corporation (Ares Capital) is a specialty finance company, which is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company.



Has ARCC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BioScrip Inc(NASDAQ:BIOS) closed yesterday at $11.58, a +2.12% increase. Around 1.09 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.05million shares. The company is now valued at around $784.89 million.



BioScrip, Inc. provides home infusion and other home care services, and pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Infusion Services, Home Health Services, and PBM Services



For How Long BIOS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



OmniVision Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:OVTI) moved +0.06 percent higher at $15.54 and traded between $15.39 and $15.68 after opening the day at $15.58. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.5%, which stands at -10.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 10.37%.



OmniVision Technologies, Inc. engages in designing, developing, and marketing semiconductor image-sensor devices worldwide.



For How Long OVTI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TASER International, Inc.(NASDAQ:TASR) shares fall, losing -0.89 percent to close at $12.26. The stock is up around 37.14% this year and 129.16% for the last 12 months. Around 1.07 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.09 million shares.



TASER International, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) for use in law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security



Will TASR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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