Penny Stocks Alert-Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB: CRRS), OncoSec Medical Inc, Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY), Axion Power International

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB: CRRS), OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS: ONCS), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW)



Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB: CRRS) decreased -0.76% and closed at $3.93 on a traded volume of 43.238 shares, in comparison to 59.017 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 773.33%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $535.21 million and its total outstanding shares are136.19 million.



Will CRRS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States.



OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS: ONCS) plunged -2.33% and closed at $0.293 on a traded volume of 360.064 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.49million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -3.59%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.29 and $0.30.



Will ONCS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutic, known as OMS Electro Oncology.



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY) jumped 0.47% and closed at $8.63. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.06%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.50 and $11.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.70. Its introductory price for the day was $8.70, with the overall traded volume of 77.739 shares.



Will NZTCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited provides telecommunications and IT services primarily in New Zealand and Australia. IT operates in five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, and Gen-I, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services.



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW) after opening its shares at the price of $0.13, showed no change, close at $0.135 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 506.358 shares, in comparison to 905.311 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.12 and $0.38 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.14.



Is AXPW a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology.



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