Penny Stocks Alert - Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY).



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) ended higher +3.56% and complete the day at $15.72. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 7.81 million. After opening at $15.36, the stock hit as high as $15.76. However, it traded between $11.78 and $16.12 over the last twelve months.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge



For How Long DANOY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN) closed yesterday at $0.720, a +10.78% increase. Around 909,844 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 246,939 shares. The company is now valued at around $15.25 million.



Decision Diagnostics Corp. distributes prescription and non-prescription diagnostics, and home testing products in the United States. The company provides bulk prescription drugs on a wholesale basis; and distributes diabetes diagnostics and supplies



For How Long DECN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) moved +4.22 percent higher at $24.97 and traded between $24.06 and $25.00 after opening the day at $24.11. Its performance over the last five days remained 9.68%, which stands at 3.65% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 43.75%.



AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities



For How Long AXAHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) shares rose, gaining +5.41 percent to close at $12.86. The stock is up around 4.38% this year and 1.42% for the last 12 months. Around 314,570 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 278,332 shares.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy SBRCY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/