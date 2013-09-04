Penny Stocks Alert-DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: PVCT), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB: PEII), TranSwitch Corp (OTCMKTS: TXCC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: PVCT) PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB: PEII) TranSwitch Corp (OTCMKTS: TXCC).



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) increased 2.02% and closed at $7.08 on a traded volume of 80.558 shares, in comparison to 61.267 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 16.64%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $13.39 billion.



Will DBOEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: PVCT) plunged -1.32% and closed at $0.750 on a traded volume of 383.878 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 201.279 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 13.64%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.75 and $0.82.



Will PVCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCBB: PEII) dropped -35.48% and closed at $0.0120. So far in three months, the stock is down -20%. Its introductory price for the day was $0.02, with the overall traded volume of 3.63 million shares.



Will PEII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma.



TranSwitch Corp (OTCMKTS: TXCC) after opening its trade at the price of $0.25 jumped 8.87% to close at $0.270 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 500.570 shares, in comparison to 388.373 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.21 and $1.24 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.27.



Will TXCC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets.



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