Penny Stocks Alert - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY).



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) ended higher +0.08% and complete the day at $13.08. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 93,766. After opening at $13.03, the stock hit as high as $13.10. However, it traded between $10.34 and $13.20 over the last twelve months.



Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT). The Company diversifies its activities into three geographical segments: Germany, Europe and USA; as well as operates the Systems Solutions



For How Long DTEGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC) closed yesterday at $0.0045, a -22.41% decrease. Around 35.43 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 23.99 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 10,670.



MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments. MyECheck utilizes a method of clearing check data for payments.



Has MYEC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) moved +0.08 percent higher at $60.40 and traded between $60.00 and $60.50 after opening the day at $60.00. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.13%, which stands at -6.72% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6.53%.



Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries. The Company’s operations are divided into two industry segments: publishing and broadcasting and entertainment. In publishing, the Company’s daily newspapers include the Los Angeles Times



For How Long TRBAA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) shares rose, gaining +2.11 percent to close at $3.39. The stock is down around -34.81% this year and -19.86% for the last 12 months. Around 258,451 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 240,502 shares.



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposits



Why Should Investors Buy TKGBY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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