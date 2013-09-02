Penny Stocks Alert - Eagle Oil Holding Company, Inc.(OTCMKTS:EGOH), LONZA GROUP AG(OTCMKTS:LZAGY), Health Enhancement Products, Inc.(OTCMKTS:HEPI), ZODIAC EXPL INC(OTCMKTS:ZDEXF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eagle Oil Holding Company, Inc.(OTCMKTS:EGOH), LONZA GROUP AG(OTCMKTS:LZAGY), Health Enhancement Products, Inc.(OTCMKTS:HEPI), ZODIAC EXPL INC(OTCMKTS:ZDEXF).



Eagle Oil Holding Company, Inc.(OTCMKTS:EGOH) ended lower -25.00% and complete the day at $0.0006. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 28.03 million. After opening at $0.0009, the stock hit as high as $0.0009. However, it traded between $0.0002 and $0.0019 over the last twelve months.



Eagle Oil Holding Company, Inc. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of oil projects in the East Texas oil and gas region. As of April 30, 2009, the Company holds interests in 173 wells located in the Historic Woodbine Oil Field in East Texas. On April 30, 2009, the Company acquired Eagle Oil Company and changed the focus of its business to oil exploration and production.



Has EGOH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LONZA GROUP AG(OTCMKTS:LZAGY) closed yesterday at $7.03, a -0.85% decrease. Around 25,463 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 70,541 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.75 billion.



Lonza Group AG supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology, healthcare, and life-science industries worldwide. Its Custom Manufacturing segment manufactures active ingredients that are used in critical drugs for treating patients with cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological, and infectious diseases. The company?s Life Science Ingredients segment offers products used in nutrition, microbial control, and selected industrial markets.



Has LZAGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Health Enhancement Products, Inc.(OTCMKTS:HEPI) moved +4.82 percent higher at $0.435 and traded between $0.40 and $0.44 after opening the day at $0.41. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.91%, which stands at -3.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 165.24%.



Health Enhancement Products, Inc. focuses on producing products derived from natural ingredients. As of December 31, 2009, the Company’s product was the enzyme-based, all natural dietary supplement known as ProAlgaZyme. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries,



For How Long HEPI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ZODIAC EXPL INC(OTCMKTS:ZDEXF) shares rose, gaining +6.45 percent to close at $0.114. The stock is up around 9.52% this year and 245.15% for the last 12 months. Around 348,195 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 284,891 shares.



Zodiac Exploration Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in North America. It focuses on exploring its land base of approximately 86,000 net acres in Kings and Kern counties in the San Joaquin Basin in California. Zodiac Exploration Inc. has a strategic alliance with Western Energy Production, LLC. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy ZDEXF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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