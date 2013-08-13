Penny Stocks Alert - EVERMEDIA GROUP, INC(OTCMKTS:EVRM), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), ALACER GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:ALIAF), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: EVERMEDIA GROUP, INC(OTCMKTS:EVRM), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), ALACER GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:ALIAF), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY)



EVERMEDIA GROUP, INC(OTCMKTS:EVRM) ended higher +26.67% and complete the day at $0.0019. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 17.03 million. After opening at $0.0018, the stock hit as high as $0.0021. However, it traded between $0.0007 and $0.004 over the last twelve months.



The Evermedia Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evermedia Biometrics Corporation, develops biometric-based identification management and authentication solutions using proprietary, patent-protected iris recognition technology.



For How Long EVRM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY) closed yesterday at $27.30, a -0.99% decrease. Around 36,201shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 95,220 shares. The company is now valued at around $40.24 billion.



Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the insurance sector. The Company provides a range of general and life insurance products and services for individuals, small business, mid-sized and large-sized companies, and multinational corporations. The Company offers its products and services through three business segments, namely General Insurance, Global life and Farmers.



Has ZURVY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ALACER GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:ALIAF) moved +3.69 percent higher at $2.37 and traded between $2.36 and $2.41 after opening the day at $2.36. Its performance over the last five days remained 12.28%, which stands at -2.62% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -54.34%.



Alacer Gold Corp., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration and production of gold in Australia and Turkey. The company holds an 80% interest in the Çöpler gold mine located to the southwest of Erzincan, Turkey; and a 100% interest in the Higginsville gold operations and South Kalgoorlie gold operations, both located to the south of Kalgoorlie, Australia.



For How Long ALIAF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares fall, losing -4.34 percent to close at $31.06. The stock is up around 71.13% this year and 55.77% for the last 12 months. Around 19,705 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 27,406 shares.



SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



Will SFTBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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