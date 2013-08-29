Penny Stocks Alert - Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR).



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) ended higher +50.00% and complete the day at $0.210. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 629,547. After opening at $0.20, the stock hit as high as $0.21 However, it traded between $0.11 and $3.75 over the last twelve months.



Exide Technologies (Exide) is engaged in stored electrical energy solutions, and is a manufacturer and supplier of lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications in the worldwide. Exide operates in four business segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and ROW, Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW.



For How Long XIDEQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY) closed yesterday at $8.59, a -0.92% decrease. Around 75,295 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 77,045 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 3.19B.



Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited (Telecom) is a supplier of telecommunications and information, communications and technology (ICT) services in New Zealand and Australia.



Has NZTCY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI) moved +50.00 percent higher at $0.0003 and traded between $0.0001 and $0.0001 after opening the day at $0.0002. Its performance over the last five days remained 50%, which stands at 200% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 200%.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses



For How Long CBYI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR) shares fall, losing +3.33 percent to close at $0.0290. The stock is up around 123.08% this year and -7.94% for the last 12 months. Around 3.31 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.70 million shares.



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska. Claims in the State of Alaska are held in the name of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Big Chunk Cor



Will LBSR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/