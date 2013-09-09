Penny Stocks Alert- GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY), PTA HOLDINGS in (OTCMKTS: PTAH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY), PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS: PTAH).



GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF) increased 5.82% and closed at $1.75 on a traded volume of 89.590 shares, in comparison to 43.256 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 19.05%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $105.35 million.



Will GSFVF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Gasfrac Energy Services Inc., an oil and gas service company provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States.



BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY) soared 0.30% and closed at $87.86 on a traded volume of 27.620 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 38.950 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -8.5%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $87.01 and $88.25.



Will BASFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company’s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries; solvents and plasticizers; and starting materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and pharmaceuticals.



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY) dropped -2.40% and closed at $4.47. So far in three months, the stock is up 4.44%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.68 and $5.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $4.53. Its introductory price for the day was $4.43, with the overall traded volume 106.348 shares.



Will SUTNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS: PTAH) dropped -12.50% to close at $0.0007 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 94.50 million shares, in comparison to 84.16 million shares of average trading volume.



Will PTAH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk.



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