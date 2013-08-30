Penny Stocks Alert - Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT).



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) ended lower -1.14% and complete the day at $7.82. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 215,951. After opening at $7.83, the stock hit as high as $7.88. However, it traded between $6.44 and $11.20 over the last twelve months.



Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities



Has OGZPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY) closed yesterday at $6.18, a +2.15% increase. Around 1.48 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 223,630shares. The company is now valued at around $14.12 billion.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia



For How Long PPERY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) moved -2.74 percent lower at $19.19 and traded between $19.18 and $19.43 after opening the day at $19.25. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.56%, which stands at 5.73% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 14.84%.



BG Group plc (BG Group) is a natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil. It operates in three business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)



Why Should Investors Buy BRGYY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) shares fall, losing -1.14 percent to close at $0.173. The stock is up around 73.17% this year and -41.55% for the last 12 months. Around 1.88 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 14.08 million shares.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The Company's Liquidmetal family of alloys consists of a variety of bulk alloys and composites that utilize the advantages offered by amorphous alloy technology.



Will LQMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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