Penny Stocks Alert- Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HUWHY), GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS: GUKYF), The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (ADR), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HUWHY), GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS: GUKYF), The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HOKCY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW).



Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HUWHY) increased 0.62% and closed at $24.26 on a traded volume of 23.963 shares, in comparison to 40.706 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 15.8%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $51.39 billion.



Will HUWHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hutchison Whampoa Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, property and hotels, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses.



GULF KEYSTONE PETRO (OTCMKTS: GUKYF) soared 3.35% and closed at $3.02 on a traded volume of 169.546 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 40.385 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up26.89%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.96 and $3.02.



Will GUKYF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.



The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HOKCY) dropped -1.27% and closed at $2.34. So far in three months, the stock is down -7.14%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.06and $2.84 and during the previous trading session it marked$2.37 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.31 and the overall traded volume that day was 121.156 shares.



Will HOKCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of gas, water, and environmentally-friendly energy businesses in Hong Kong and Mainland China.



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW) after opening its shares at the price of $0.13 jumped 0.38% to close the day at $0.131. The stock ended on a traded volume of 556.787 shares, in comparison to 835.433 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.12 and $0.38 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $0.14.



Will AXPW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology.



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