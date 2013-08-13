Penny Stocks Alert- KIT Digital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KITDQ), INTELLICELL BIOSCI (OTCMKTS:SVFC), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE), Direct Insite Corporation (OTCBB:DIRI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KIT digital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KITDQ), INTELLICELL BIOSCI (OTCMKTS:SVFC), New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE), Direct Insite Corporation (OTCBB:DIRI)



KIT digital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KITDQ) gain +169.23% to closed at the price of $0.0070after opening at $0.02. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.62M shares, as compared to its average volume of 908,944.00 shares. KIT digital, Inc. (KIT digital), through its operating subsidiaries, provides enterprise clients an end-to-end technology platform for managing Internet Protocol (IP)-based video assets across the browser, mobile device and Internet protocol television (IPTV) set-top box-enabled television sets.



Will KITDQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



INTELLICELL BIOSCI (OTCMKTS:SVFC) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 2.96M shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.93M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.02 for the day and its closing price was $0.0224 after decline -2.18%. IntelliCell BioSciences, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. Its proprietary patent pending process involves the application of ultrasonic cavitation (sound waves) to the extracted adipose tissue for the separation of adult autologous vascular cells (AAVC?s) from the blood vessels in adult adipose (fat) tissue.



Will SVFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE) traded with volume of 118,111.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 51,038.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.97 and closed at $1.92 by scoring -4.00%. New Energy Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in renewable and alternative energy business. The Company conducts its operations through two wholly owned subsidiaries: Kinetic Energy Corporation (KEC), Sungen Energy, Inc. and New Energy Solar Corporation (New Energy Solar)



For How Long NENE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Direct Insite Corporation (OTCBB:DIRI) stock traded with total volume of 55,671.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 29,593.00 shares. DIRI started its trading session with the price of $1.70 and closed at $1.80 after gain 12.50%. Direct Insite Corp. (Direct Insite) operates as a software as a service provider (SaaS).



For How Long DIRI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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