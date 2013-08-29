Penny Stocks Alert-Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LNVGY), American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB: AGIN), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY), NanoViricides

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LNVGY), American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB: AGIN), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB: NNVC).



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LNVGY) decreased -0.21% and closed at $19.19 on a traded volume of 22.425 shares, in comparison to 37.880 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 3.73%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.00 billion and its total outstanding shares are 521.15 million.



Will LNVGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide.



American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB: AGIN) plunged -4.26% and closed at $0.335 on a traded volume of 204.479 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 178.312 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -40.18%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.32 and $0.34.



Will AGIN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Graphite Technologies Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite related mineral properties primarily in the United States.



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY) dropped down -0.65% and closed at $27.40. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.21%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.11 and $28.35 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.55. Its introductory price for the day was $27.55, with the overall traded volume of 38.067shares.



Will BAESY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB: NNVC) after opening its shares at the price of $1.18, dropped -2.54% to close at $1.15 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 60.300 shares, in comparison to 362.439 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.32 and $1.38 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.19.



Will NNVC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections.



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