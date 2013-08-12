Penny Stocks Alert - Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNT), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNT), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY)



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) ended higher +1.53% and complete the day at $19.63. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 58,063. After opening at $19.35, the stock hit as high as $19.65. However, it traded between $15.65 and $23.22 over the last twelve months.



Lenovo Group Limited is principally engaged in investment holding. It is a personal technology company serving customers in more than 160 countries. The Company is a personal computer (PC) vendor



For How Long LNVGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNT) closed yesterday at $0.445, a +23.61% increase. Around 499,397shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $14.61million.



FriendFinder Networks Inc. is an Internet and technology company providing services in social networking and Web-based video sharing. The Company operates in two segments: Internet and entertainment.



For How Long FFNT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) moved -0.51 percent lower at $1.94 and traded between $1.90 and $1.96 after opening the day at $1.93. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.52%, which stands at 4.86% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6.01%.



Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist, or may exist in the future.



Why Should Investors Buy CTIX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) shares fall, losing -0.09 percent to close at $15.87. The stock is up around 18.52% this year and 32.8% for the last 12 months. Around 78,065 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 869,275 shares.



Danone SA is a France-based food company that primarily produces fresh milk products, baby foods, biscuits, cereal products and medical nutrition products. It also co-produces bottled water. The Company's portfolio of brands and products include Danone, a brand of fresh dairy products; Evian, a brand of bottled still water; Volvic, its international brand of bottled still water, and Aqua, a brand of packaged water in Indonesia.



Will DANOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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