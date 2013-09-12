Penny Stocks Alert - Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), BYD CO LTD H SHS(OTCMKTS:BYDDF), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY),LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), BYD CO LTD H SHS(OTCMKTS:BYDDF), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF).



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH) ended higher +2.63% and complete the day at $1.95. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 327,644. After opening at $1.90, the stock hit as high as $1.96. However, it traded between $0.56 and $1.96 over the last twelve months.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies. It also provides home health care services to Medicare-eligible seniors with chronic illness. The company bills Medicare and third party insurers on behalf of its patients



For How Long LBMH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



BYD CO LTD H SHS(OTCMKTS:BYDDF) closed yesterday at $4.36, a +8.56% increase. Around 320,938 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 91,708 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.19 billion.



BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries, automobiles and related products, handset components, and LCD and other electronic products. Its Rechargeable Batteries and Other Products segment provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries principally for mobile phones, electric tools, and other portable electronic instruments, as well as for energy products.



For How Long BYDDF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) moved +0.37 percent higher at $7.12 and traded between $7.03 and $7.12 after opening the day at $7.05. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.58%, which stands at -1.58% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -15.99%.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



For How Long LSTMF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W(OTCMKTS:BAMXY) shares rose, gaining +1.60 percent to close at $35.60. The stock is up around 9.2% this year and 44.36% for the last 12 months. Around 434,647 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 33,423 shares.



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide. The company?s Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands, as well as offers spare parts and accessories.



Why Should Investors Buy BAMXY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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