Penny Stocks Alert - Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), UOMO Media Inc.(OTCMKTS:UOMO), LONZA GROUP AG(OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), UOMO Media Inc.(OTCMKTS:UOMO), LONZA GROUP AG(OTCMKTS:LZAGY).



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH) ended higher +3.67% and complete the day at $2.26. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 553,931. After opening at $2.18, the stock hit as high as $2.27. However, it traded between $0.56 and $2.27 over the last twelve months.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies



For How Long LBMH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) closed yesterday at $13.35, a +0.23% increase. Around 596,802 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 499,39 shares. The company is now valued at around $59.39 billion.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers



For How Long DTEGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



UOMO Media Inc.(OTCMKTS:UOMO) moved -49.45 percent lower at $0.0230 and traded between $0.02 and $0.05 after opening the day at $0.05. Its performance over the last five days remained 53.33%, which stands at 25% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -84.67%.



UOMO Media Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides music publishing, digital music and video, recorded music and production, and talent management services. The company operates through four divisions: Music Publishing, Recorded Music, Digital Distribution, and Talent Management.



Why Should Investors Buy UOMO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



LONZA GROUP AG(OTCMKTS:LZAGY) shares fall, losing -3.03 percent to close at $7.99. The stock is up around 49.35% this year and 46.34% for the last 12 months. Around 1.80 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 52,905 shares.



Lonza Group AG supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology, healthcare, and life-science industries worldwide. Its Custom Manufacturing segment manufactures active ingredients that are used in critical drugs for treating patients with cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological, and infectious diseases.



Will LZAGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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