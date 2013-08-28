Penny Stocks Alert - Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY), Universal Bioenergy Inc(OTCMKTS:UBRG), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY), Universal Bioenergy Inc(OTCMKTS:UBRG), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN).



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) ended higher +13.04% and complete the day at $0.0052. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 39.34 million. After opening at $0.0046, the stock hit as high as $0.0052. However, it traded between $0.0001 and $0.0095 over the last twelve months.



Minerco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a progress developer, producer and provider of clean, renewable energy solutions in Latin America. The Company participates in and invests in development projects with other companies in clean, renewable energy projects. As of July 31, 2012



For How Long MINE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY) closed yesterday at $7.69, a -4.57% decrease. Around 214,778 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 77,442 shares. The company is now valued at around $9.35 billion.



Fiat SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the automobile sector that designs, produces and sells cars for the mass market under the Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep, Abarth, Ferrari and Maserati brands.



Has FIATY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Universal Bioenergy Inc(OTCMKTS:UBRG) moved -11.76 percent lower at $0.0015 and traded between $0.0015 and $0.0022 after opening the day at $0.0019. Its performance over the last five days remained -11.76%. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -72.73%.



Universal Bioenergy, Inc. (UB), formerly Palomine, Inc., is engaged in the production of renewable fuels primarily focused on biodiesel fuel, in the United States. Its subsidiary, Universal Bioenergy North America, Inc. (UBNA) operates the Company’s biodiesel refinery in Mississippi.



Why Should Investors Buy UBRG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) shares fall, losing -2.17 percent to close at $0.135. The stock is down around -35.71% this year 3.77% for the last 12 months. Around 1.86 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.98 million shares.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies



Will APDN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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