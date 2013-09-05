Penny Stocks Alert-MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS: MSLP), U S RARE EARTHS INC (OTCBB: UREE), EASTS WEST PETE (OTCMKTS: EWPMF), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS: MSLP) U S RARE EARTHS INC (OTCBB: UREE) EASTS WEST PETE (OTCMKTS: EWPMF) HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY).



MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS: MSLP) decreased -0.50% and closed at $10.00 on a traded volume of 65.227 shares, in comparison to 62.871 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 68865.52%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $101.27 million and its total outstanding shares are 10.13 million.



Will MSLP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products in the United States and internationally.



U S RARE EARTHS INC (OTCBB: UREE) soared 87.5% and closed at $3.00 on a traded volume of 45.331 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 13.684 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 87.5%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.80 and $4.35.



Will UREE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



US Rare Earths, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration, mining, and claims acquisition company.



EASTS WEST PETE (OTCMKTS: EWPMF) jumped -1.00% and closed at $0.396. So far in three months, the stock is up 62.63%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.19 and $0.52 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.42. Its introductory price for the day was $0.41, with the overall traded volume of 334.869 shares.



Will EWPMF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It primarily invests in conventional and unconventional resource plays.



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY) after opening its trade at the price of $7.36 jumped 0.81% to close at $7.46 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 55.058 shares, in comparison to 63.308 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $6.08 and $7.59 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.46.



Will HNNMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



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