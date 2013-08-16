Penny Stocks Alert - North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), ProTek Capital Inc(OTCMKTS:PRPM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), ProTek Capital Inc(OTCMKTS:PRPM)



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) ended lower -11.29% and complete the day at $1.10. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 146,056. After opening at $1.24, the stock hit as high as $1.24. However, it traded between $0.25 and $1.67 over the last twelve months.

North American Oil & Gas Corp., formerly Calendar Dragon Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed to create a new calendaring tool that incorporates a range of features not offered by other providers, all in one lean online package.



Has NAMG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF) closed yesterday at $16.50, a +0.92% increase. Around 147,369 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 284,759 shares. The company is now valued at around $9.73 billion.

D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail?Western Europe, Retail?Rest of World, and Out of Home.



For How Long DEMBF Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) moved -0.25 percent lower at $15.73 and traded between $15.44 and $15.75 after opening the day at $15.51. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.3%, which stands at 5.15% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 17.48%.

Danone SA is a France-based food company that primarily produces fresh milk products, baby foods, biscuits, cereal products and medical nutrition products. It also co-produces bottled water.



Why Should Investors Buy DANOY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ProTek Capital Inc(OTCMKTS:PRPM) trade close at $0.0003. The stock is down around -25% this year and 200% for the last 12 months. Around 215.09 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 31.89 million shares.

ProTek Capital, Inc, formerly Propalms, Inc. is focused in investing or acquiring software companies that are privately held or traded on the public markets. The objective of ProTek Capital, Inc is to provide the possible risk-return value for all its shareholders by making direct investments or outright purchases into foreign and domestic private and public software companies.



Can PRPM Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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