Penny Stocks Alert - Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Furniture Brands International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:FBNI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Furniture Brands International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:FBNI).



Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC) ended lower -16.74% and complete the day at $0.0194. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 15.23 million. After opening at $0.02, the stock hit as high as $0.03.



Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. It offers drug products for the treatment of pain,



Has NPHC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) closed yesterday at $14.72, a -0.14% decrease. Around 604,486 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 342,987 shares. The company is now valued at around $43.14 billion.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea



Has DANOY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY) moved +4.86 percent higher at $23.75 and traded between $22.92 and $24.40 after opening the day at $22.92. Its performance over the last five days remained 8.7%, which stands at 5.46% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -7.62%.



Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide. Its Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment segment offers excavating equipment, such as hydraulic and mini excavators, and backhoe loaders; loading equipment, including wheels and skid-steer loaders



For How Long KMTUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Furniture Brands International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:FBNI) shares fall, losing -46.55 percent to close at $0.302. The stock is down around -71.51% this year and -67.87% for the last 12 months. Around 1.41 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 447,773 shares.



Furniture Brands International, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing and retailing home furnishings. The Company markets products through a range of channels, including its own Thomasville retail stores and through interior designers, multi-line/independent retailers and mass merchant stores.



Will FBNI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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