Penny Stocks Alert - PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ).



PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI) ended higher +10.34% and complete the day at $0.0960. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 68.67 million. After opening at $0.10, the stock hit as high as $0.10. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.80 over the last twelve months.



PacWest Equities Inc., a development stage company, provides solutions for the production of livestock based consumables or human based protein and vegetable consumables



For How Long PWEI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) closed yesterday at $0.980, a +12.00% increase. Around 8.56 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.35 million shares. The company is now valued at around $651.52 million.



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity



For How Long GSAT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) moved -33.71 percent lower at $0.470 and traded between $0.41 and $0.74 after opening the day at $0.70. Its performance over the last five days remained -40.13%, which stands at -33.71% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -21.67%.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand. Its target retail markets include chain and independent health food stores; grocery stores; convenience stores; drug stores; and the mass retail market



Why Should Investors Buy WTER After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) shares rose, gaining +2.42 percent to close at $3.81. The stock is up around 381.73% this year and 949.59% for the last 12 months. Around 5.46 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 13.96 million shares.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers



Why Should Investors Buy AAMRQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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