Penny Stocks Alert: Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS:PVSP), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF), Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PSTX), Rapid Fire Marketing Inc (OTCMKTS:RFMK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS:PVSP), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF), Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PSTX), Rapid Fire Marketing Inc (OTCMKTS:RFMK)



Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Its closing price was $0.0028 after gaining +3.70% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.45 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.96 million shares. The beta of PVSP stands at0.75.



Pervasip Corp. provides voice and video telephone services through cloud-connected devices worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy PVSP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS:PEGFF) percentage change surged +1.39% to close at $18.91 with the total traded volume of 25,673.00 shares, and average volume of 20,995.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.05 - $26.93, while its day lowest price was $18.49 and it hit its day highest price at $18.91.



Will PEGFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PSTX) started its trading session with the price of $2.00 and closed at $2.00 by scoring -2.44%. PSTX’s stocks traded with the average trading volume remained 36,088.00 shares. The beta of PSTX stands at -0.21. Day range of the stock was $1.83 -$2.04.



Patient Safety Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, SurgiCount Medical, Inc., engages in the development, marketing, and sale of products; and the provision of services in the medical patient safety markets in the United States.



Has PSTX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Rapid Fire Marketing Inc (OTCMKTS:RFMK) ended its day with the gain of +14.29% and closed at the price of $0.0008. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 17.63 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 9.73 million shares.



Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. provides marketing services for publicly traded companies and private companies in the United States.



Will RFMK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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