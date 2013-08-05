Penny Stocks Alert: Signature Group Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SGGH), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NCMGY), Paladin Energy Ltd-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Signature Group Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SGGH), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NCMGY), Paladin Energy Ltd-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:PALAF)



Signature Group Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SGGH) ended higher +7.02% and complete the day at $1.22. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.13 million. After opening at $1.14 the stock hit as high as $1.24. However, it traded between $0.27 and $1.24 over the last twelve months.



Signature Group Holdings, Inc. (Signature) is a business and financial services enterprise with principal holdings in cash, financial assets, and controlling ownership interests in two operating subsidiaries, North American Breaker Co., Inc. (NABCO) and Cosmed, Inc. (Cosmed).



For How Long SGGH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) closed yesterday at $0.0164, a -2.38% decrease. Around 7.68 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 11.10 million shares. The company is now valued at around $5.46 million.



Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, and Cereplast Sustainables resins (including the Cereplast Hybrid Resins product line), which replaces up to 90% of the petroleum-based content of traditional plastics with materials from renewable resources.



Has CERP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NCMGY) moved -1.83 percent lower at $10.70 and traded between $10.50 and $10.89 after opening the day at $10.54. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.08%, which stands at 7.54% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -54.68%.



Newcrest Mining, Ltd. is an Australia-based company that is engaged in the exploration, mine development, mine operations and the sale of gold and gold/copper concentrate. The Companys operating segments include Cadia Valley, New South Wales, Australia; Telfer, Western Australia; Cracow Joint venture and Mt Rawdon, Queensland



Why Should Investors Buy NCMGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Paladin Energy Ltd-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:PALAF) shares fall, losing -24.29 percent to close at $0.689. Around 765.83 k.



Paladin Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, production, and sale of uranium. It principally owns a 100% interest in the Langer Heinrich mine covering 4,375 hectares located in the Namib Naukluft Desert in Namibia.



Will PALAF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/