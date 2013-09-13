Penny Stocks Alert - Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS), Nouveau Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:NHLI), CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS), Nouveau Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:NHLI), CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ).



Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS) ended higher +125.00% and complete the day at $0.0054. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 70.65 million. After opening at $0.0024, the stock hit as high as $0.0058. However, it traded between $0.001 and $0.0135 over the last twelve months.



Southern ITS International Inc. develops, markets, and installs electronic security systems. The company was formerly known as Southern-ITS Corporation and changed its name to Southern ITS International Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in D'Iberville, Mississippi.



For How Long SITS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nouveau Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:NHLI) closed yesterday at $0.120, a -55.56% decrease. Around 4.68 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 283,606 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 37,739.



Nouveau Holdings, Ltd., a development stage company, operates as a green mining equipment technology company. The company offers mining equipment and drilling technologies for the exploration, extraction, and environmentally conscious mining of gold, silver, and platinum.



Has NHLI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI) moved -40.00 percent lower at $0.0015 and traded between $0.0011 and $0.0023 after opening the day at $0.002. Its performance over the last five days remained 114.29%, which stands at 1400% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1400%.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



Why Should Investors Buy CBYI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) shares fall, losing -1.54 percent to close at $0.320. The stock is down around -90.64% this year and -90.09% for the last 12 months. Around 4.38 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.19 million shares.



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments



Will XIDEQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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