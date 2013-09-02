Penny Stocks Alert - Technip (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TKPPY), Telenor ASA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TELNY), A V T Inc(OTCMKTS:AVTC), New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Technip (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TKPPY), Telenor ASA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TELNY), A V T Inc(OTCMKTS:AVTC), New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE)



Technip (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TKPPY) opened the session at $29.25, remained amid the day range of $29.00 - $29.25, and closed the session at $29.04. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.53% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 11,989.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 20,966.00 shares. Technip provides project management, engineering, and construction services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Subsea and Offshore/Onshore. The Subsea segment offers integrated design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation services for infrastructures and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.



Will TKPPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Telenor ASA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TELNY) traded with volume of 4,775.00 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 5,708.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $53.75 - $69.19. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.94% and closed its session at $62.39. The market capitalization of the stock remained 32.11 billion. Telenor ASA operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It engages in the mobile communication, fixed line communication, and TV-based activities. The company?s mobile communication services include voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.



Why Should Investors Buy TELNY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



A V T Inc(OTCMKTS:AVTC) exchanged 20,380.00 shares and the average volume remained 17,106.00 shares. The stock dropped -8.00% and closed the session at $1.84. The beta of the stock remained 0.26 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.14. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 14.03 million. AVT, Inc. develops, manufactures, and operates technology based product dispensing solutions and equipment. Its products include Automated Express Market system, a controlled access cabinet system for use in specialized locations, such as hotels, inns, c-stores, malls.



Has AVTC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



New Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NENE) gained volume of 21,228.00 shares, while the average volume remained 46,893.00 shares. The stock advanced +1.06% and finished the session Friday at $1.90. The EPS of the stock remained -0.19. The three month trend remained negative -9.95%. New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company. It develops SolarWindow electricity generating system, which facilitates to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources; and generate electricity from a see-through and semi-transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.



For How Long NENE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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