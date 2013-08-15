Penny Stocks Alert - Tranzbyte Corp (OTCMKTS:ERBB), SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tranzbyte Corp (OTCMKTS:ERBB), SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS:MURGY)



Tranzbyte Corp (OTCMKTS:ERBB) closed at the price of $0.0026 after opening at 0.0027. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 15.58M shares, as compared to its average volume of 22.01M shares. Tranzbyte Corp, formerly PBS Holding, Inc. is engaged in providing human resource outsourcing services through its subsidiaries, PBS LLC, Primary HR Services, LLC (Primary HR) and AHJR, Inc.



For How Long ERBB Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 131.25M shares, as compared to its average volume of 19.58M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.0007 for the day and its closing price was $0.007. SUTIMCo International, Inc. (SUTI) is a holding company, which utilizes a platform to launch new technology enterprises based on university research developed technologies.



Will SUTI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) traded with volume of 39,268.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 108,925.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $27.50and closed at $27.61 by scoring +1.10%. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. The Company conducts its operations in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region.



Will ANZBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR (OTCMKTS:MURGY) stock traded with total volume 75,100.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 38,866.00 shares. PTAH started its trading session with the price of $19.03 and closed at $19.04 after decline -0.94%. Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen is a Germany-based holding company engaged in reinsurance and insurance business fields.



Will MURGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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