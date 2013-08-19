Penny Stocks Alert: WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HTHIY), OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HTHIY), OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH) opened its shares at the price of $1.05 for the day. Its closing price was $1.04 after gaining +1.46% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 461,245.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 416,989.00 shares.



WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode.



Why Should Investors Buy WMIH After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HTHIY) percentage change surged +0.87% to close at $63.85 with the total traded volume of 26,820.00 shares, and average volume of 26,046.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $50.35 - $76.85, while its day lowest price was $63.45 and it hit its day highest price at $64.08.



Hitachi, Ltd. is a diversified company. Information and Telecommunication System segment offers system integration services and automated teller machines.



Will HTHIY Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY) started its trading session with the price of $0.27 and closed at $0.250 by scoring -7.56%. OGXPY’s stocks traded with total volume of 427,447.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 447,732.00 shares. The beta of OGXPY stands at 1.39. Day range of the stock was $0.25 -$0.28.



OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. engages in the exploration, production, and trading of oil and natural gas in Brazil and internationally.



Has OGXPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) ended its day with the loss of -0.78% and closed at the price of $29.30 after opening at $29.40. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 29,684.00shares, as compared to its average volume of 26,616.00 shares.



Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides multimedia and infocomm technology (ICT) solutions, including voice, data, and video services over fixed and wireless platforms primarily in Singapore and Australia.



Has SGAPY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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