Penny Stocks Analytical Approach on - MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Furniture Brands International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:FBNI), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Furniture Brands International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:FBNI), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN).



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) ended higher +6.06% and complete the day at $0.893. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.19 million. After opening at $0.87, the stock hit as high as $0.89. However, it traded between $0.45 and $0.90 over the last twelve months.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



For How Long MONIF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Furniture Brands International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:FBNI) closed yesterday at $0.302. Around 1.25 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 490,749 shares. The company is now valued at around $2.43 million.



Furniture Brands International, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing and retailing home furnishings. The Company serves its customers through brands in the furniture industry, including Thomasville, Broyhill, Lane, Drexel Heritage, Henredon, Pearson, Hickory Chair, Lane Venture, Maitland-Smith and La Barge.



How Should Investors Trade FBNI Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY) moved +2.47 percent higher at $17.10 and traded between $16.95 and $17.14 after opening the day at $16.95. Its performance over the last five days remained 7.84%, which stands at 4.08% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -8.97%.



E.ON SE is a Germany-based provider of energy solutions. It manages the E.ON Group, which consists of five global units and 12 regional units. Global units consist of Generation, Renewables, Gas, Trading (which are also Company's business segments) and New Building & Technology that comprises project management and engineering related to construction of power plants and the operation of existing plants across the Group, and research and development projects for the E.ON Innovation Centers



For How Long EONGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN) shares fall, losing -8.96 percent to close at $3.05. The stock is down around -33.41% this year and -33.41% for the last 12 months. Around 194,692 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 166,449 shares.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems.



Will ITEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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