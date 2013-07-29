Penny Stock's Bullish and Bearish Momentum - Far East Energy Corp, WMI HOLDINGS, Tata Communications Limited (ADR), ScripsAmerica, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:FEEC), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), Tata Communications Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TTCMY), ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB:SCRC)



Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:FEEC) declined -3.90%, trading on 1.15 million shares to end the trade at $0.148. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.13 to $0.15, bringing its market capitalization at about $51.27 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.04 and was moved to maximum level of $0.25. Far East Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of coalbed methane gas properties in the People's Republic of China. The company holds 3 production sharing contracts, which cover the 409,824 acre Shouyang Block in Shanxi Province; the Laochang Area comprising 119,327 acres in Yunnan Province; and the 573,000 acre Qinnan Block in Shanxi Province.



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH) added 3.49% to complete the trading session at $0.890 with a total volume of 178,075 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 181,529 shares. It floated in a range of $0.86 to $0.90. Its market capitalization now moved to about $172.99 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.42 and above $1.01. WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as Washington Mutual, Inc. and changed its name to WMI Holdings Corp. WMI Holdings Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.



Tata Communications Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TTCMY) recorded a fall of -4.72% and was in a range of $5.20-$5.43 before closing at $5.24. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 24,298 shares versus an average volume of 72,810 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $4.56 and $9.86 was the best price. Tata Communications Limited provides communications services to Fortune 1000 and mid-sized enterprises, service providers, and consumers worldwide. It offers international and national long distance voice services.



ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB:SCRC) added 18.92%, bringing its market capitalization around $24.82 million. The share price after opening at $0.37 made a high of $0.45 and hovered above $0.37 to end the day at $0.440. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 303,014 shares as compared to average trading volume of 547,513 shares. ScripsAmerica, Inc. engages in the distribution of pharmaceutical products in the United States. It delivers pharmaceutical products, including pain, arthritis, prenatal, urinary, and hormonal replacement drugs to a range of customers across the health care industry, including physician offices, retail pharmacies, long-term care sites, hospitals, and Government and home care agencies. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in New Castle, Delaware.



