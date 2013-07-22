Penny Stock's Bullish and Bearish Momentum - International Stem Cell Corp, VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC., Trilliant Exploration Corp, IceWEB, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG), Trilliant Exploration Corp (OTCMKTS:TTXP), IceWEB, Inc. (OTCBB:IWEB)



International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) gained volume of 173,868shares and the average volume of the stock remained 282,860 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.14 - $0.41 and the day range was $0.14 - $0.15, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.15, and its recent trading price was $0.142. The stock showed a negative performance of -5% in its trading session. International Stem Cell Corporation, a developmental stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, biomedical, and cosmeceutical products in the United States and internationally.



In the recent trading session, VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) traded 34,255 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 94,228 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.91 - $3.38. The stock was a bear and dropped -3.05%, while its trading price stayed at $2.54. The market capitalization of the stock remained 269.08 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 139.62 %. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online.



Trilliant Exploration Corp (OTCMKTS:TTXP) volume of the stock was 1.65 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 101,653 shares. The stock boosted 6.67% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $0.0240. Trilliant Exploration Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and advancement of mining projects. The company was formerly known as Project Development Pacific, Inc. and changed its name to Trilliant Exploration Corporation in November 2007. Trilliant Exploration Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.



IceWEB, Inc. (OTCBB:IWEB) traded with volume of 628,956shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.06 million shares. The stock grew 5.02% and was recently trading at $0.0335. The market capitalization of the stock remained 9.43 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.94. IceWEB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells purpose-built appliances, and network and cloud attached storage solutions, as well as delivers on-line cloud computing application services.



