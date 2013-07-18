Penny Stock's Bullish and Bearish Momentum - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, Arch Therapeutics Inc, Komatsu Ltd (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFHF), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) gained 2.30%, trading on 562,975 shares to end the trade at $5.34. The stock changed hands in a range of $5.16 to $5.35, bringing its market capitalization at about $374.74 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $1.25 and was moved to maximum level of $5.35. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) declined -0.62% to complete the trading session at $405.12 with a total volume of 6,226 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 7,108 shares. It floated in a range of $403.70 to $408.75 during last trading session with a beta value of 0.40. Its market capitalization now moved to about $34.22 billion. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $336.66 and above $429.20. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company also underwrites property and casualty reinsurance products, and specialty insurance, as well as engages in the investment management; animal nutrition; retail of tableware and gifts; and sporting goods and sports apparel retail businesses. In addition, it operates a network of casual dining restaurants and pubs, as well as provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services, such as foreign exchange, corporate and leisure travel, and insurance.



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH) recorded a fall of -22.86% and was in a range of $0.55-$0.80 before closing at $0.550. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 3.41 million shares versus an average volume of 1.40 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 and $1.36 was the best price. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (ARTH) life science company and developer of AC5™, a novel product aimed at controlling bleeding and fluid loss in order to provide faster and safer surgical and interventional care, is pleased to advise that co-founding and inventing scientist, Dr. Rutledge Ellis-Behnke, delivered a keynote lecture titled "Translating Nanomedicine: Molecular medical devices from Nano Neuro Knitting to Immediate Hemostasis to Cancer Stem Cell Arrest" in Corfu, Greece at the Technology Transfer Workshop: From the Lab to the Marketplace.



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) added1.16% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $23.24 billion. The share price after opening at $24.51 made a high of $24.59 and hovered above $24.39 to end the day at $24.39. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 84,301 shares as compared to average trading volume of 89,830 shares. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide. Its Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment segment offers excavating equipment, such as hydraulic and mini excavators, and backhoe loaders; loading equipment, including wheels and skid-steer loaders; grading and roadbed preparation equipment comprising bulldozers, motor graders, and vibratory rollers; hauling equipment consisting of off-highway and articulated dump trucks, and crawler carriers; and forestry equipment, such as harvesters, forwarders, and feller-bunchers.



