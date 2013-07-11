Penny Stock's Bullish and Bearish Momentum - Save the World Air Inc, Kinetic Resources Corp, Eastman Kodak Company, Online Tele-Solutions Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Kinetic Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:CACL), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Online Tele-Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TUNG)



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) declined -3.45% recently, while trading on 222,611 shares, at the price of $1.12. The stock changed hands in a range of $1.10 to $1.22 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $160.91 million. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.41 and was moved to the maximum level of $1.92. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies. It offers energy efficiency technologies that assist in meeting global energy demands, improving the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Kinetic Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:CACL) added 6.67% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.800 with a total volume of 210,644 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 19,667 shares. It floated in a range of $0.77 to $0.82. Its market capitalization now moved to about $158.03 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.04 or above $0.82. Crown Alliance Capital Limited, a development stage company, focuses on the acquisition and development of a portfolio of life settlement policies. The company was formerly known as Kinetic Resources Corp. and changed its name to Crown Alliance Capital Limited in January 2012. Crown Alliance Capital Limited was founded in 2010 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.



Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) recently recorded a fall of-0.77% and was moving within a range of $0.13-$0.13, its current trading price is $0.129. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 1.30 million shares, versus an average volume of 4.35 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.08 and $0.61 was the best price. Eastman Kodak Company engages in commercial imaging business. It operates through three segments: the Graphics, Entertainment and Commercial Films (GECF); the Digital Printing and Enterprise (DP&E); and the Personalized and Document Imaging (P&DI).



Online Tele-Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TUNG) added 1.41% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $24.14 million. The share price, after opening at $0.40, hit a high of $0.40 and hovered above $0.35, while its recent trading price was $0.360. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 610,591 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 473,469 shares.



