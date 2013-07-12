Penny Stock's Bulls and Bears- Aristocrat Group Corp, Octagon 88 Resources Inc, in Media Corporation, Vapor Corp.,

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Aristocrat Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ASCC), Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX), IN Media Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMDC), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO)



Aristocrat Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ASCC) declined -13.88% recently, while trading on 588,009 shares at the price of $0.405. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.21 and was moved to its maximum level of $2.20.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.38to $0.49, bringing its market capitalization at about $25.21 million. Aristocrat Group Corp., a development stage company, focuses on identifying and promoting unique brands that have a mass market appeal across a diverse demographic.



Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX) added 2.80% recently, in the current trading session, at $5.50with a total volume of 27,742 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 80,232shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $2.50 and above $10.33.It floated in a range of $5.24 to $5.70 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.06.Its market capitalization now moved to about $116.80 million. Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Englberg, Switzerland.



IN Media Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMDC) added 3.13% and was moving within a range of $0.16-$0.17. Its current trading price is $0.165. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.11 and $0.41 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 740,499 shares, versus an average volume of 43,146shares. In Media Corporation provides Internet protocol television services and video content for cable, satellite, Internet, telephony, and mobile services. It offers video content from public domain and premium content sources over the Internet to consumer display devices, such as large screen TVs in the home to mobile display devices, including the I-Phone or I-Pad. It provides integrated plug-and-play solutions comprising hardware devices, operating software, and access to video content.



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) declined -2.80% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $62.59 million. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 185,858 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 705,434 shares. The share price after opening at $1.07, made a high of $1.11and hovered above $1.00, while its recent trading price was $1.04. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



