Penny Stock's Bulls and Bears - GULF COAST ULTRA, NanoViricides Inc, Affymax, Inc., Great Florida Bank

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Great Florida Bank (OTCMKTS:GFLB)



GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU) declined -0.95%, trading on 183,786 shares to end the trade at $2.08. The stock changed hands in a range of $2.07 to $2.12, bringing its market capitalization at about $483.36 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $1.75 and was moved to maximum level of $2.50.



Has GULTU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) added 5.49% to complete the trading session at $0.960 with a total volume of 396,356 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 308,376 shares. It floated in a range of $0.87 to $0.99 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.06. Its market capitalization now moved to about $154.48 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.32 and above $1.03. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has two anti-influenza drug candidates at advanced pre-clinical stage which include two FluCide drugs comprising an orally bioactive nanomedicine for out-patients and an active injectable form for the treatment of hospitalized patients.



What was the Moving Force behind NNVC on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) added 0.88% and was in a range of $1.12-$1.14 before closing at $1.14. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 325,436 shares versus an average volume of 1.15 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.78 and $27.74 was the best price. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



For How Long AFFY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Great Florida Bank (OTCMKTS:GFLB) declined -1.68% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $39.29 million. The share price after opening at $2.94 made a high of $2.95 and hovered above $2.90 to end the day at $2.92. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 120,311 shares as compared to average trading volume of 22,486 shares. Great Florida Bank provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and industries in southeast Florida. It offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, credit cards, cash management services, direct deposits, notary services, night depository services, cashier?s checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, automated teller machine cards, and mobile and online banking services.



Why Should Investors Buy GFLB After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/