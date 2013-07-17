Penny Stock's Bulls and Bears - Implant Sciences Corporation, NanoViricides Inc, Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc., Cellceutix Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMSC), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX)



Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMSC) declined -3.20%, trading on 235,011 shares to end the trade at $1.21. The stock changed hands in a range of $1.15 to $1.24, bringing its market capitalization at about $65.46 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.75 and was moved to maximum level of $1.75. Implant Sciences Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and systems for use in security, safety, and defense industries primarily in the United States, China, and Iraq.



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) added 1.06% to complete the trading session at $0.950 with a total volume of 276,328 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 265,522 shares. It floated in a range of $0.90 to $0.96 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.06. Its market capitalization now moved to about $152.87 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.32 and above $0.97. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) recorded a fall of -2.78% and was in a range of $1.71-$1.83 before closing at $1.75. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 146,130 shares versus an average volume of 190,427 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.56 and $1.90 was the best price. Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies.



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) added 1.06% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $177.96 million The share price after opening at $1.98 made a high of $1.92 and hovered above $1.85 to end the day at $1.91. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 135,279 shares as compared to average trading volume of 160,318 shares. Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



