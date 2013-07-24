Penny Stock's Bulls and Bears - Komatsu Ltd (ADR), Montalvo Spirits Inc, Sigma Labs Inc, Marathon Patent Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB), Marathon Patent Group Inc (OTCBB:MARAD)



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) declined -0.04%, trading on 35,690 shares to end the trade at $23.87. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $18.73 and was moved to maximum level of $29.63.The stock changed hands in a range of $23.79 to $24.04, bringing its market capitalization at about $22.74 billion. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide. Its Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment segment offers excavating equipment.



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) added 1.33% to complete the trading session at $0.836 with a total volume of 884,726 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 433,638 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.66 and above $1.07.It floated in a range of $0.82 to $0.85.Its market capitalization now moved to about $56.11 million. Montalvo Spirits, Inc., a development stage company, develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages primarily in the United States. It offers its products primarily under the Montalvo Tequila brand name. The company sells its products through a network of independent distributors. Montalvo Spirits, Inc. is based in Moorpark, California.



Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB) recorded a fall of -8.40% and was in a range of $0.11-$0.13 before closing at $0.109. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 and $0.14 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 6.60 million shares versus an average volume of 4.40 million shares. Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as in process quality assurance for manufacturing; aerospace and defense manufacturing.



Marathon Patent Group Inc (OTCBB:MARAD) added 4.37% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $24 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 100,968 shares. The share price after opening at $6.40 made a high of $6.70 and hovered above $6.35 to end the day at $6.68.



